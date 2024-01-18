EPFO removes Aadhaar card as date of birth proof

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), through a circular dated January 16, has removed the Aadhaar card from the list of documents acceptable as date of birth (DOB) proof.

It may be noted that linking of Aadhaar to EPFO is mandatory. The recent circular also does not say that seeding Aadhaar with EPFO is not needed; it only says it can't be used as birth proof.

The EPFO move follows a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The EPFO noted in its circular that Aadhaar is primarily an identity verification tool and not a proof of DOB. It may be noted that Aadhaar is being considered as DOB proof by several beneficiaries.

The Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) has approved the EPFO circular.

Read the EPFO circular here.

Documents which the EPFO considers to be valid proof of date of birth: