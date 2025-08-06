EPFO mandates UAN activation via UMANG app from August 7

From August 7 onwards, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for members to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) via the UMANG mobile application.

This activation process must be completed using Aadhaar-based face authentication. Without completing this step, users will not be able to access EPFO services.

Digital UAN activation

EPFO has implemented this change to simplify and digitise the UAN activation process. Both UAN generation and activation can now be done entirely through the UMANG app, available on Android and iOS platforms.

The new system uses Face Authentication Technology (FAT) linked to Aadhaar, eliminating the need for employer involvement in the activation process.

According to EPFO, this move is expected to enhance data accuracy, reduce delays, and give users more direct control over their provident fund accounts. This requirement came into force on August 1.

Activation process

To activate UAN, users must first download the UMANG app.

In the app, select "EPFO" option, then tap on "UAN Allotment and Activation." Enter your Aadhaar number and mobile number and provide your consent to verify your details.

An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP and proceed with face authentication.

If the system finds no existing UAN, a new one will be created. Once verified, your UAN and a temporary password will be sent to you via SMS.

This method works for both new users and those with an existing but inactive UAN. You can also download your digital UAN card through the app.

No employer needed

Until now, many employees had to rely on their employers to activate their UANs, often leading to errors, delays, and and a lack of access to EPFO benefits.

Reports show that only around 35 per cent of allocated UANs were activated directly by members.

By activating the UAN directly through UMANG app, users can bypass paperwork and gain direct and full access to services like checking EPF balance, updating KYC information, submitting claims, and downloading their UAN card.

This change also ensures faster processing for benefits like pension withdrawals and account transfers — especially beneficial for employees who switch jobs frequently or reside in remote areas with limited access to EPFO offices.

However, international workers and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan must continue using the earlier method via employers.

Streamlined

If your UAN is not yet activated, you must now do it through the UMANG app.

Without activation, you won’t be able to access essential EPFO services like passbooks, balance inquiries, or claim tracking.

This digital shift is designed to improve data accuracy and user autonomy.

By making the UMANG app central to the process, EPFO aims to streamline UAN access while reducing the dependency on employers or physical offices.