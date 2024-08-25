Several youngsters willing to join politics; need right opportunity and guidance: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering his monthly radio talk ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (August 25), asserted that a lot of things are happening in India in the 21st century which are strengthening the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Modi said his Independence Day call for one lakh youth without any political background to join politics has evoked wide reactions and urged several youngsters to enter public life for a developed India and stronger democracy.

Modi equates Viksit Bharat with freedom movement

Countless people from all walks of life joined the freedom movement even though they had no political background, he noted.

"They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again," he said.

A large number of young people are willing to join politics, and all they need is right opportunity and guidance, he said.

Family politics suppresses new talent: Modi

Modi said youngsters have written to him and reacted on social media to his call. They have noted that family politics suppresses new talent, he added.

During the programme, Modi spoke to several young entrepreneurs helming different space start-ups as they highlighted their work. They praised the growing vibrant space eco system in the country.

Role of youth in space sector

The prime minister said the youth of the country has benefitted a lot from various reforms in the space sector.

On the occasion, he noted that India celebrated its first National Space Day on August 23 to mark the first anniversary of the successful landing of its spacecraft on the Moon.

Highlighting works of different organisations and people in improving environment, he batted for collective efforts in the field.

(With inputs from agencies)