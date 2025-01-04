Eminent nuclear scientist R Chidambaram dies at 88 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a key role in the nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, died on Saturday, an official of the Department of Atomic Energy said. He was 88.

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3.20 am, the official said.

He was the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India.

Chidambaram was conferred with the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibhushan in 1975 and 1999 respectively. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)