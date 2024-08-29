Eminent constitutional expert, ex-SC lawyer AG Noorani is no more

Former Supreme Court lawyer, eminent constitutional expert, scholar and political commentator Abdul Ghafoor Noorani passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. Noorani was 93.



Known for his significant contributions to various fields, including law, history, and political science, he was widely respected for his insightful analysis on constitutional and human rights issues.

He has penned several books, including 'The Kashmir Question' (1964), 'Ministers’ Misconduct' (1973), 'Constitutional Questions and Citizens’ Rights' (2006), and 'The RSS: A Menace to India' (2019).

Born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1930, AG Noorani began his career as a lawyer in the Bombay high court in 1953. Though he practised law, Noorani devoted much of his time to penning articles on legal, political, and historical topics. He had a sharp intellect and deep knowledge of constitutional matters and he became an authority on legal and constitutional matters.

His column “Constitutional Questions” ran for over three decades and was known for its meticulous research and balanced analysis of complex legal issues.

Condolences pour in

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to share his condolences.

“Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat,” the post said.