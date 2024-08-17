Emerging countries can adapt India's NEP philosophical blueprint: Pradhan

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Education is a powerful catalyst for sustainable development and addressing common global challenges, and India's new education policy is a philosophical blueprint that can be adapted by all emerging economies, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Pradhan said this in his address at the third Voice of Global South Summit. Pradhan and the education ministers of other Global South countries deliberated on addressing educational priorities and leveraging collective strengths to transform the education systems and build a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable future through quality education.

"Education is a powerful catalyst for sustainable development and addressing common global challenges. Education is crucial not just for nurturing skills but also for talent, innovation and building resilient communities," Pradhan said.

He noted that India's new National Education Policy (NEP) is bringing a paradigm shift in the country's learning landscape.

"The NEP-2020 is bringing a paradigm shift in India's learning landscape. The NEP envisions to develop India's youth as global citizens and also position India as a 21st-century knowledge economy.

"The NEP is not just a policy, but a philosophical blueprint that can be adapted by all emerging economies," the education minister added.

Pradhan said as a "Vishwa Bandhu", India is dedicated to being a reliable partner in driving human resource development.

"The Global South Centre of Excellence, 'Dakshin', focuses on research relevant to Global South countries. We wish to open doors to more opportunities for higher education through programmes like Study in India and the Global South Scholarships," he said.

"I am confident that our South-South cooperation will grow from strength to strength for fostering innovation, equalising educational opportunities, making our youth future-ready, advancing developmental goals, transforming our respective countries as knowledge-based societies and leaving no one behind," he added. PTI

