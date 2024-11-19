SpaceX launches GSAT-20, India’s heaviest communication satellite, into space

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Falcon9 on Tuesday (November 19) lifted off into space GSAT-20, India’s most advanced communication satellite, from Cape Canaveral in Florida, US.

The satellite was inserted into a “very precise orbit” 34 minutes after being launched, Radhakrishnan Durairaj, Chairman and Managing Director of New Space India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm said.

Most sophisticated satellite

The satellite which weighs around 4,700 kg is the most sophisticated communication satellite of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It carries Ka-band high-throughput communications payload with a mission lifespan of 14 years.

GSAT-20 only uses the advanced Ka band frequency – a range of radio frequencies between 27 and 40GHz which gives it a higher bandwidth.

GSAT-20 only uses the advanced Ka band frequency – a range of radio frequencies between 27 and 40GHz which gives it a higher bandwidth. Once operational, the satellite will facilitate broadband connectivity in remote areas and in-flight internet services.

The satellite is equipped with 32 user beams. This includes eight narrow spot beams and 24 wide spot beams which will be guided by hub stations throughout India.

Why ISRO needed SpaceX help?

This is the first such launch of an ISRO satellite by SpaceX and marks the maiden collaboration between the two entities. NSIL had announced its first-ever collaboration with SpaceX on January 3 this year.

Even though India has launched over 430 satellites of other countries, it needed SpaceX help for its own satellite as it was too heavy to carry into space.

ISRO heaviest rocket LVM-3 has only a capacity to carry 4,000 kg of payload into the geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Falcon 9 B-5 rocket

SpaceX used a Falcon 9 B-5 rocket –70 metres long and weighing around 549 tonnes – and partially reusable for the lift off. The two-stage rocket can lift up to 8,300 kg of payload to the geosynchronous transfer orbit and 22,800 kg to the low earth orbit.



India had asked for a dedicated launch and so no co-passenger satellites were aboard the rocket during the launch.

SpaceX had hired the launch pad from US’ Space Force, a branch of the country’s defence forces.