Elon Musk vows not to have omelette for a week in penance for 'heinous crime'

Elon Musk, known for his controversial yet tongue-in-cheek statements on social media cracked up the internet on Wednesday (July 10) by stating that he will give up eating omelette for a week as a penance for a “heinous crime”.

Musk was replying to a post made by an X user who called out The New York Times for not giving enough priority to important news stories on its front page.

Who nudged Musk?

The user, Mike Pesa, who also runs a news analysis podcast, pointed out how a news about Musk’s SpaceX launch destroying the nests of nine birds was mounted in the lead space of the front page of NYT, pushing other prominent stories down.

“If you aren't familiar with the grammar of the Times front page layout here it is: The top right story is the lead story, the top left story is the sub-lead everything else above the fold is the important news of the day. Today the New York Times says the second most important story is mounting pressure from senior congressional Dems to push Biden out of the race. The 3rd most important story is a shocking French election results upending all expectations. The MOST important story is Elon Musk's successful space launch destroying nine bird nests,” Pesa posted.

Internet reacts to Musk’s vow

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX reacted to the post by promising that he will make up for the “crime” by giving up on eating eggs for a week.

“To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week,” he posted on his X handle.

In another post, the X boss, striking a serious note said that the newspaper which seems so concerned about birds’ nests, in the past “buried” the news about Boeing being fined for negligence which caused multiple plane crashes in which many lives were lost.

“Yeah, in the same newspaper, they buried, the Boeing story where they killed hundreds of humans…” Musk posted while replying to a post that pointed out the “burying” of the Boeing story.

“But what happened to the Boeing stories and the crashes, oh and “unlucky and depressed” whistleblowers…?” said another user backing Musk.

What about turbines killing birds? ask users

Users who chose to take a lighter vein on the issue, doubled down on the jokes.

“Strange we never see articles about wind turbines killing birds. To show solidarity with Elon, I will not have any chicken today and tomorrow,” said a user.

“Wait until they hear that you k*lled the Twitter bird & marked it with an X. The New York Times needs a parody called The New Amsterdam Times,” another user posted.