Elon Musk's father in India to promote green energy; Ayodhya visit on itinerary

Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, landed in New Delhi on Sunday (June 1) to begin his five-day India tour, which will also include a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, news agency PTI said, citing sources.

The South African businessman will hold multiple meetings with policymakers, investors, business leaders, and senior bureaucrats on Monday. He will leave for South Africa on June 6.

Promoting green energy

“(Errol) Musk's itinerary is packed with events aimed at promoting India’s strategic push to become a global leader in green technologies and EV charging infrastructure exports,” PTI said, citing people aware of the development.



Errol Musk is a member of the global advisory board of homegrown Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, an NSE-listed company that specialises in developing technology-driven EV charging solutions.

As part of his engagement, the company said Errol Musk will “participate in a tour of Servotech's manufacturing facilities in India. He will engage with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions”.



“Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India's cultural and spiritual heritage,” the news agency reported.

Several state ministers and top officials are expected to attend the events. Servotech has organised a plantation drive on June 5, celebrated as World Environment Day, as part of Musk’s visit to promote efforts around sustainability and the environment, The Times of India reported.

Servotech advisory board

Errol Musk was appointed to Servotech’s Global Advisory Board on May 5. The company said he will offer strategic guidance on infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

“We…welcome Errol Musk to the Servotech Renewable family. His vast experience, profound global insights, and unwavering passion for groundbreaking innovation will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to forge a greener, smarter future for India and beyond,” said Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia in a statement.



Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI about the usage of green technology globally, Errol Musk said, “We rely more and more on power and power comes in the form of electricity. Electric vehicles are currently estimated to have a value in India of about $8 billion, and within five years, expected to be $100 billion. So, that means more electricity is needed, much more electricity is needed. And it's not only electric vehicles, it's everything that needs electricity. We can't have any wastage anymore. Every bit of electricity that's generated must be used, reused or saved.”