Electoral bonds: SBI files compliance affidavit in SC, submits all details to ECI

The State Bank of India (SBI) has submitted a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that it has given all details of electoral bonds including the unique alphanumeric numbers of bonds to Election Commission of India (ECI).

SBI clarified that it has not excluded any detail from the disclosure, according to the affidavit.



The court had on Monday asked the SBI to disclose all details, including alphanumeric numbers, to the Election Commission for publishing on its website.

(This is a developing story. More to follow…)

