Electoral bonds case: SC junks plea, asks SBI to submit details by tomorrow

Earlier, commencing the crucial hearing, it had asked the SBI to do a "plain disclosure" as per the court's judgment.

Election Commission of India (ECI) shall compile the information and publish the details on its official website no later than by 15 March, 2024 by 5 PM, the top court said.

"SBI is directed to disclose the details by the close of business hours 12 March, 2024," a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, said.

The Supreme Court on Monday (March 11) dismissed the State Bank of India's (SBI) plea seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties.

"In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that," the Bench said.

The SBI has to just open the sealed cover, collate the details and give the information to the Election Commission, the Bench said.

The top court will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging, it “wilfully and deliberately” disobeyed the apex court’s direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.

Background

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge constitution Bench scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them, and the recipients by March 13.

The top court subsequently directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased from April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission, which was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13.

On March 4, the SBI moved the apex court seeking extension till June 30 to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties.

Matching donors

The SBI contended that retrieval of information from “each silo” and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

The application said due to stringent measures undertaken to ensure that the identity of the donors was kept anonymous, “decoding” the electoral bonds and matching the donors to the donations would be a complex process.

Later, a separate petition was filed in the apex court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the SBI for alleged disobedience of the apex court’s directives.

The contempt plea, filed by NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Common Cause, claimed SBI’s application seeking extension of time has been deliberately filed at the last moment to ensure that details of donor and the amount of donations are not disclosed to the public before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

