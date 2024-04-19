Elderly tourist from Bengaluru reported missing in Goa

Panaji, Apr 19 (PTI) A 62-year-old man from Bengaluru went missing while on a trip to Dudhsagar waterfall in South Goa, police said on Friday.

Abdul Rafique and his wife had hired a jeep to visit the waterfall, and he went missing during the trip on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.

The police launched an extensive search operation in the area, and other passengers who had accompanied Rafique in the jeep had also started a search, he said.

The couple were staying in a hotel at Varca in South Goa, the official said, adding that a missing person's complaint has been lodged at Collem police station. PTI

