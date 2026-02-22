Eight suspects with alleged ISI, Bangladesh links arrested over terror plot

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to launch a major terror attack in India with support from the Pakistani spy agency ISI and terror groups based in Bangladesh.

Arrests from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

According to a report in NDTV, quoting sources, six suspects—identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal—were arrested from garment factories in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district, while two were arrested from West Bengal.

The report further stated that one of the suspects is a Bangladeshi national, adding that they used forged Aadhaar cards for identification. Police have seized eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from the accused.

Delhi on high alert after intelligence inputs

The development comes a day after security was tightened across key religious and heritage sites in Delhi on Saturday, including the areas surrounding the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, following intelligence inputs pointing to a possible terror threat, an official said.

Security agencies sounded an alert over a potential explosion threat near the Red Fort after central intelligence agencies indicated that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had allegedly placed major religious sites in India on its target list. Sources said specific inputs suggested that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be among the locations under threat.

IED plot suspected, security tightened

While the intelligence inputs are being verified and assessed, security arrangements have been reinforced in and around sensitive religious places and other crowded public areas. Agencies indicated that LeT could be attempting to execute an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack, reportedly linked to efforts to avenge the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Central agencies and units of the Delhi Police are maintaining close coordination, with surveillance intensified through CCTV monitoring, vehicle inspections and deployment of additional personnel at vulnerable points. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have been placed on standby at strategic locations.

The backdrop

The alert comes against the backdrop of the November 10, 2025, car explosion near the Red Fort, which left at least 13 people dead and more than 20 injured.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, while maintaining that the measures are precautionary and verification of inputs is ongoing, an official said.