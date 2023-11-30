Ecosystem that encouraged corruption has ended: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said India stands at the "front leagues of nations" in the domains of land, sea, air and space at a time the country has an ecosystem that encourages a level playing field for all.

He also said that while disruptive technologies have made inroads, this is the first time India is among the leading countries that is focusing on it.

Addressing participants of a course on public administration, he said India's achievements in indigenous technology was demonstrated by the launch of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant last year and the development of several indigenous defence equipment.

He also referred to the recent flight Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook on a Tejas light combat aircraft.

"When you started your career, we had in the country an ecosystem which unfortunately had embedded in it an element of patronage, an element of corruption. People thought they were above the law," he said.

Now, an ecosystem exists that provides a level playing field, Dhankhar said.

In the past, Dhankhar said, the country used to wait for other nations to help in technological advancement.

"Now we are in research, quantum computing, we are in the frontline … our country is one of the very few countries in single digits that are focusing on 6G. Commercialisation of 6G will take place from 2025 to 2030," he said.

Dhankhar also expressed concern over recent incidents of stone-peling on Vande Bharat trains and pushed for "exemplary consequences" for the culprits.

There has been at least seven such incidents in the recent past. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)