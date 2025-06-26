ECI starts delisting process for 345 political parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the process of deregistering 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) for failing to meet the essential criterion of contesting even a single election over the last six years, since 2019. The ECI, in a statement on Thursday (June 26), also said that the offices of these parties could not be physically located anywhere.

Over 2,800 registered RUPPs

It further stated that the process began after the ECI noticed that of the over 2,800 registered RUPPs, many had failed to fulfill the essential condition for retaining their status as RUPPs.

"Thus, a nationwide exercise was conducted by the ECI to identify such RUPPs, and 345 such RUPPs have already been identified till now,” added the ECI.

Show-cause notices

It further stated that to ensure no political parties get unduly deregistered, the CEOs of the respective States and Union Territories have been directed to issue show-cause notices to such RUPPs, following which, they will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs. The ECI will take the final decision in this regard.

As per Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, registered political parties get certain privileges and advantages such as tax exemptions.

Cleaning up the political system

“This exercise has been conducted to clean up the political system and de-listing of such parties which have not contested any election to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of States/UTs or bye-elections since 2019 and those which could not be physically traced as well,” stated the ECI.

It also said that the 345 RUPPs have been identified in the first phase of this exercise, which will continue in future.