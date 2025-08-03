Gaurav Gogoi: EC's neutrality questionable; Oppn wants discussion in Parliament

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged that the neutrality of the Election Commission is questionable, which is why the opposition parties want a discussion on the revision of the voter list in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters before the start of the Extended Executive Meeting of the Assam unit of the Congress here, Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha, questioned the BJP-led central government's decision not to allow a discussion on the EC even though the Chief Election Commissioner is appointed by it.

"Today, there is a question mark in the minds of the people regarding the neutrality of the EC. That is why we want a discussion in Parliament. The government is trying to hide something. What is it? Is it their manipulation in the last assembly polls and Lok Sabha election?" the Assam Congress chief asked.

Gogoi said the Opposition wants an open discussion in Parliament regarding the voter list, which is being revised in Bihar.

"The common people should know the status of their voting rights and details of polling stations. We want a discussion on this, but the government is saying they cannot discuss the matter.

"Their logic is that the Election Commission is not related to any department. This is an absurd logic because the Chief Election Commissioner is appointed by the PM and government," he added.

Gogoi also claimed that there have been instances of electors visiting a polling station during voting, coming to know that their names are missing from the list.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, the Congress MP said, "The Union Home Minister did not even give minimum respect to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. People died because of intelligence failure of the agencies under his ministry, but they did not apologise to the people. That's their nature." The Extended Executive Meeting of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee began here on Sunday morning. All party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the state unit participated in it.

In the meeting, the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be discussed threadbare, an official said.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats are likely in March-April next year.

"The meeting will adopt two resolutions. One will be political and the other will be economic. These will be prepared keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls," the party official said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)