Dwarka Expressway: All you need to know about India’s first 8-lane elevated highway

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari on Sunday night (August 20) shared a video of Dwarka Expressway which is under construction and described it as “marvel of engineering”.



On Twitter, Gadkari shared a 3.20-minute-long video that shows glimpses of the Dwarka Expressway. He captioned it, “Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future.”

The minister said Dwarka Expressway will be opened for traffic in “three to four months”. He added that the people of Delhi who travel on this expressway will “not forget this highway for 100 years”.

Allegations of scam over Dwarka Expressway

Gadkari’s Twitter post on Dwarka Expressway comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged a scam in the construction of the expressway.

Last week, the AAP protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway in Delhi after the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) reportedly flagged the huge cost escalation in the construction of the expressway.

Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a “scam”. “This is such a big scam that the road, for which an approval of Rs 18 crore per km was given, was built at a cost of Rs 251 crore,” Kakkar told PTI.

According to media reports, the CAG audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ highway projects flagged how the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to Rs 251 crore per kilometre from Rs 18.2 crore per kilometre.

However, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has rejected the charge, calling it “gross misrepresentation of facts”.

Here is all you need to know about Dwarka Expressway