Do you dunk wet iPhone in rice? Apple strongly advises against it, suggests other ways

Mobile phones have become part and parcel of modern-day life and they accompany us wherever we go, to the bathroom for a shower, for instance, or to a pool for a swim in summer. It is not unusual if we drop the device accidentally and it gets wet. Or, if one is caught in heavy rain and the mobile phone gets wet.

We get into a panic mode when we find the precious and expensive device soaking wet, and we try to remedy the situation. We resort to desperate means to dry and make it functional. An old trick Indians find handy is to drop the wet phone in a bag of rice.

Not the answer

But rice is not the answer for your device when it gets wet, states Apple Inc., the manufacturer of iPhones.

Apple, with approximately 1.46 billion iPhone users across the world, has recently issued an advisory, which cautions users against turning to the rice bag solution.

“Don't put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone,” the tech giant warns and instead suggests using simple methods to dry the device.

The advisory has two more warnings: (i) Don’t dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air and (ii) Don’t insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector.

Ways to get rid of the wetness

Here is how you should go about getting your iPhone rid of water:

1. If a liquid other than water splashes on your iPhone, rinse the affected area with tap water.

2. Wipe your iPhone off with a soft, lint-free cloth – for example, a lens cloth.

3. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow.

“To dry your iPhone, tap it gently against your hand with the Lightning or USB-C connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow. Placing your iPhone in front of a fan blowing cool air directly into the Lightning or USB-C connector may help with the drying process,” says Apple, to quote the advisory.

Never charge a wet iPhone

The advisory also u users not to charge their iPhone when the instrument is wet. Doing so may damage your device. First, unplug all cables and do not charge the device until it’s completely dry.