What we know about President Droupadi Murmu’s chopper glitch in Kerala

Authorities responsible for the reception of Droupadi Murmu at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pramadam in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district got the shock of their lives on Wednesday (October 22) morning when a part of the helipad at the venue caved in soon after the President’s chopper landed on it. Murmu reached Pathanamthitta early in the morning for her visit to Sabarimala.

After the President left for Pamba by road, visuals on TV channels showed several policemen and fire personnel pushing the helicopter’s wheels out of the small depressions created when it landed on the concrete.

Why did the helipad cave in?

A senior police officer of the district told PTI that the Pramadam stadium was fixed as the helicopter landing location at the last moment, and therefore, the helipad was created there late on Tuesday (October 21).

The landing was originally planned at Nilackal near Pamba, but was changed to Pramadam due to inclement weather.

The officer said that the concrete of the tarmac had not set completely and could not handle the weight of the chopper and thus crumbled under pressure.

President’s Sabarimala visit

The President, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day official visit to the state, left for Pathanamthitta district, where the hill shrine is located, on Wednesday morning.

From Pramadam, Murmu travelled to Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, by road.

Union minister alleges security lapse

Following the incident, former Union minister of state V Muraleedharan termed it a "security lapse" and demanded action against those responsible.

He also claimed that it showed the Kerala government’s "carelessness" in handling the President’s security.

Muraleedharan contended that the issue cannot be trivialised and sought an investigation into the alleged security lapse.

He said that no untoward incident happened due to the grace of Lord Ayyappa.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed relief that Murmu had a close shave and prayed for her long and healthy life.

“Thank God that our President Droupadi Murmu ji could avert a major accident today morning during her visit to Kerala. Pray for her long and healthy life," she posted on X.