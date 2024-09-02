Don’t raze properties even if owner is convicted, SC tells government

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) made it clear to the government that properties cannot be demolished even if the owner has been convicted of a crime.

An apex court Bench made the observation on the so-called bulldozer justice, saying properties can't be demolished just because they belong to a person accused of a crime.

The judges said the property cannot be demolished even if a person has been convicted.

No demolitions, government told

The court was hearing a bunch of pleas against bulldozer demolitions often undertaken by authorities against the houses of those accused of crimes.

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said.

SC to issue guidelines

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," they said, posting the matter for hearing on September 17.

The Supreme Court, however, clarified that it will not protect any illegal structure obstructing public roads.