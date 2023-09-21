Don't give space for terrorists: Centre to TV channels amid standoff with Canada

Amid worsening ties with Canada over the killing of a Khalistani leader, the Centre on Thursday (September 21) issued an advisory to television channels to stay away from offering space to individuals linked with terrorism.

“It has come to the notice of this Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime, including terrorism, belonging to an organization which has been proscribed by law in India was invited for a discussion on a television channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks which were detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also had the potential of disturbing public order in the country,” the I&B ministry advisory said.

Though the advisory does not name any individual, country or episode, it seems the trigger came after Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a wanted terrorist, appeared on a television channel.