Trump says US tariffs on India deal 'big blow' to Russia

Washington/New York, Aug 11 (PTI) President Donald Trump on Monday said American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have dealt a "big blow" to Moscow's economy, which is not doing well, as he referred to New Delhi as Russia's "largest or second largest oil buyer".

Addressing a press conference at the White House, Trump claimed that Russia's economy has been severely disrupted by the ongoing global pressures due to the imposition of US tariffs on several countries.

"I think Russia has to get back into building their country. It's a massive country... They have tremendous potential in Russia to do well. They're not doing well. Their economy is not doing well right now because it's been very well disturbed by this," he said.

"Doesn't help when the President of the United States tells their largest or second-largest oil buyer that we're putting a 50% tariff on you if you buy oil from Russia. That was a big blow," Trump said, in an apparent reference to India.

Trump has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on its purchases of Russian oil, resulting in a total of 50 per cent duties.

Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where he expects "constructive conversations".

"I thought it was very respectful that the President of Russia is coming to our country, as opposed to us going to his country or even a third-party place. But I think we'll have constructive conversations," he said, adding that he would speak with European leaders after the meeting.

Trump also mentioned his plans to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The next meeting will be with Zelenskyy and Putin, or Zelenskyy and Putin and me. I'll be there if they need but I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders," he said.

Trump also claimed that he has solved five wars so far in his second term in the White House and again claimed he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

“We solved five wars. Pakistan and India, we just solved one,” between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he said.

On relations with China, Trump remarked, "We've been dealing very nicely with China... They have tremendous tariffs that they're paying to the United States of America. And we'll see what happens. They've been dealing quite nicely. The relationship is very good with President Xi and myself." PTI

