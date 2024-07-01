Doctors' Day: PM Modi greets ‘heroes’, says govt committed to improving health infrastructure

On the occasion of Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 1) said his government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve.

July 1 is observed as the National Doctors' Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on #Doctors Day. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill. Our government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve."