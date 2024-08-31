Doctors at Jantar Mantar say female medics need central protection law to feel safe

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Doctors in the national capital gathered at Jantar Mantar Saturday to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, asserting that without a central law to protect healthcare workers, female doctors would never feel safe during work.

Protestors began gathering at Jantar Mantar from 3 pm onwards to demand justice for the victim of the incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and press the government to expedite the enactment of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, doctor associations said.

Dr Deepika, a protesting doctor, told PTI, "I will never allow my daughters to become doctors here... Can you imagine that all of us female doctors are scared now? We feel fearful while working, and we need protection. Can you imagine if she was raped and murdered at her workplace?" "We want protection so that all female doctors can work again without fear," she said.

Chairman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Rohan Krishnan said they had earlier called off the protest due to the Supreme Court's intervention.

"...despite one arrest, there has been no significant progress in the case. That's why we want to continue our silent protest. We want our female doctors and nurses to feel safe again while working, and justice should be served," he said.

The apex court constituted a task force, which will take note of suggestions of all stakeholders while formulating a national protocol for the safety of healthcare professionals, including the associations representing resident doctors.

A statement by FAIMA issued on Saturday said it "is profoundly disturbed by this heinous act, which has not only shattered the medical fraternity but also exposed the alarming vulnerabilities that healthcare professionals face daily." "Our fight will continue until justice is served," said Manish Jangra, founder and chief advisor of FAIMA. He added that members of the Resident Doctors of India (RDA) from hospitals around Delhi-NCR, such as Aligarh and Rohtak, will be part of the protest.

Earlier this month, resident doctors across the country went on an indefinite strike on August 12 after the body of the trainee doctor was found on the premises of the state-run hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Following the incident, doctors held the strike for 11 consecutive days, during which all elective services, wards, and OPDs were suspended.

However, after the Supreme Court hearing on August 22, the doctors called off their strike, stating that they will resume work following the court's appeal, assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and the safety of doctors.

The key demands of the protest include a prompt and thorough investigation into the crime, ensuring swift justice for the victim and the immediate enactment of the Central Healthcare Protection Act to safeguard the lives and well-being of healthcare workers across the nation. PTI

