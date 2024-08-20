Doctors' associations to continue strike until health ministry addresses CPA issue

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Major doctors' associations on Tuesday announced that they would continue their strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA).

On the ninth day of the strike, both the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) released statements following Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

"Following today's Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the FAIMA Doctors Association held a pan-India meeting with all associated Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs)," the FAIMA said.

The association said that it has decided to continue the strike after thorough discussions with the stakeholders until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA), the statement said.

The strike will persist, with OPD and elective operating theaters remaining closed.

The association emphasized that it is "now or never" and announced plans to pursue justice through legal channels in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the FORDA said in a statement that in response to the Supreme Court's intervention and the pressing need for enhanced safety for healthcare workers, FORDA India conducted a nationwide virtual meeting with over 35 DA representatives.

The key discussions included the Supreme Court’s recognition of the challenges faced by the resident doctors, administrative measures for improving workplace security and concerns about patient care.

"We will consult with resident doctors for their feedback before a follow-up meeting, ensuring that this movement, impacting every doctor in India, continues to be guided by their collective voices," the FORDA said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for the doctors in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months. PTI

