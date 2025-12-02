India's doctor-population ratio stands at 1:811: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:811, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said there are 13,88,185 registered allopathic doctors in the country and 7,51,768 registered practitioners in the AYUSH system of medicine.

"Assuming that 80 per cent of registered practitioners in both the allopathic and AYUSH systems are available, the doctor-population ratio in the country is estimated to be 1:811," he added.

Nadda further informed the House that there has been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges, undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) seats in the country.

The number of medical colleges has gone up from 387 to 818, UG seats from 51,348 to 1,28,875 and PG seats from 31,185 to 82,059 since 2014, the minister said.

The government has taken various measures to improve the availability of doctors in underserved, rural and tribal areas, he added.

Under the centrally-sponsored scheme for the "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital", 137 new medical colleges are functional of the 157 approved, Nadda said.

The Family Adoption Programme (FAP) has been incorporated into the MBBS curriculum to provide equitable healthcare access to rural population, he pointed out.

The FAP involves medical colleges adopting villages and MBBS students adopting families within these villages.

This enables regular follow-up of the adopted families for vaccination, growth monitoring, menstrual hygiene, iron-folic acid supplementation, healthy lifestyle practices, nutrition, vector control and medication adherence, Nadda said.

It also helps educate families about ongoing government health programmes, he stated.

Under the District Residency Programme of the National Medical Commission (NMC), second and third year PG students of medical colleges are posted in district hospitals, the minister informed the House.

Besides, a hard-area allowance is provided to specialist doctors for serving in rural and remote areas and for their residential quarters, he noted.

Under the National Health Mission, states are allowed to offer a negotiable salary to attract specialists, including flexibility in strategies such as "You Quote We Pay", Nadda said.

Further, the Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practise Medicine Regulations framed by the NMC deals with the temporary registration of foreign medical practitioners, allowing foreign-qualified and foreign-registered doctors (non-Indian citizens) to practise in India for specific purposes, such as training, fellowship, research, observership, expert visits, voluntary service or approved postgraduate and super-specialty courses. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)