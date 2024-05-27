Doc dies by electrocution while charging laptop. Here's how you may charge it safely

A doctor undergoing training at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Kilpauk was found dead in her hostel room in Chennai on Sunday.

According to police officials, she could have died due to electrocution while charging her laptop. However, they are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.



The deceased has been identified as Saranitha, a native of Namakkal district. Her husband, Dr Udayakumar, works in Coimbatore. The couple have a five-year-old child, police said. After finishing her post-graduation, Saranitha joined the IMH for training and was staying at a working women’s hostel on KH Road in Ayanavaram.



Her husband made several calls to her phone on Sunday morning as she was not reachable. He alerted the management who sent a staff member to Saranitha’s room. She was found unconscious after which police were alerted. They moved her to a hospital where she was declared dead.



The Federal takes you through some of the dos and don’ts for charging your laptop safely.



What you should keep in mind while charging your laptop?



1. Original charger: Using the original charger that you receive with your laptop is crucial for ensuring safe and efficient charging. These chargers are designed to deliver the correct voltage and amperage for your specific laptop model, preventing damage to the battery and potential safety hazards. The use of cheap or third-party chargers should be best avoided.

2. Proper charging habits: While modern laptop batteries have built-in protection against overcharging, it's still advisable to avoid letting the battery completely discharge to 0% before charging it. Deep discharges can stress the battery cells and reduce their overall capacity. Aim to keep the battery level between 40% and 80% for optimal performance and longevity.



3. Operating temperatures: Extreme temperatures can have an adverse impact on your laptop's battery, both during charging and regular use. Avoid charging your laptop in direct sunlight or in excessively hot or cold environments. The ideal charging temperature range is between 15°C and 35°C. Similarly, avoid using your laptop for extended periods in extreme temperatures, as this can also damage the battery.



4. Proper ventilation: This might get unnoticed often but your laptop's vents play a vital role in dissipating heat generated during operation, including during charging. Dust and debris can accumulate in these vents, obstructing airflow and causing the battery to overheat. Regularly clean the vents with a soft brush or compressed air to maintain proper ventilation.



5. Battery conservation: Most laptops come with built-in battery conservation features that can help extend battery life. These features typically involve reducing screen brightness, disabling background processes, or putting the laptop into sleep mode when not in use. Familiarise yourself with these features and enable them whenever possible to maximise battery efficiency.



What you should avoid doing while charging your laptop?



1. No overcharging: While modern laptop batteries have built-in protection against overcharging, it's still a good practice to avoid keeping your laptop plugged in all the time. Once the battery reaches 100%, it's best to unplug it to prevent overcharging. Overcharging can strain the battery cells and reduce their lifespan.



2. No demanding tasks: Using your laptop for demanding tasks, such as gaming or video editing, while it's charging can generate excessive heat, putting additional stress on the battery. If you need to use your laptop while it's charging, stick to less demanding tasks to minimise heat generation.



3. Avoid extreme temperatures: Keep your laptop away from direct sunlight, heaters, or other sources of extreme heat, as it can damage the battery and other internal components.



4. Don’t ignore warning signs: If you notice any strange noises, overheating or other warning signs while using your laptop while charging, it is crucial to address the issue promptly. Ignoring these signs can lead to further damage and potential safety hazards.



What precautions one should take while charging a mobile phone?



Always charge your phone with its own charger and avoid cheap chargers from unknown manufacturers. They do not include any safety mechanisms to protect against fluctuation and overcharging. You should not opt for a fast charger as the process involves a higher voltage to be sent to the phone's battery, which results in a rapid rise in temperature.



Do not leave your phone charging through the night as overcharging is detrimental to battery health. Avoid using third-party battery apps. Most of them affect battery life negatively as they constantly run in the background.

