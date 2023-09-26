Can DMK and AIADMK be together in INDIA bloc? What Sharad Pawar says

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (September 26) said DMK chief MK Stalin will be consulted for any decision on bringing AIADMK under the INDIA alliance.

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The DMK is an associate of INDIA alliance partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK,” Pawar told reporters when asked whether efforts will be made to bring AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA alliance is a coalition of 28 Opposition parties aiming to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The AIADMK and the BJP had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2021 Assembly polls together in Tamil Nadu.



The AIADMK took the decision to walk out of the NDA at a high-level meeting chaired by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in Chennai after ties with the BJP reached a breaking point following BJP state head K Annamalai’s comments on former chief ministers CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa. Without naming Annamalai, the party blamed the BJP’s “state leadership” for the break-up.



