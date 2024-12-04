DMK MP Kanimozhi raises concern over quick commerce cos delivering medicines

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) DMK leader Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Wednesday expressed concern over quick commerce companies delivering medicines saying they might be violating drug regulations, and asked the government to stop such deliveries immediately.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, she said the ultra-fast delivery model may increase the possibility of expired/counterfeit medicines reaching people.

The DMK MP also said the 10-minute delivery of medicines model violates Indian drug regulations and poses health and safety risks to the public.

She further said a pan India organisation of chemists and druggists has also expressed serious concern over the model.

"This is a dangerous model...(this will) bypass essential regulatory checks necessary for patients safety," Kanimozhi said.

She said the distribution and supply of medicines in India involve strict protocols to prevent harm to consumers.

The MP urged the government to take immediate action to stop the delivery of medicines by quick delivery companies.

In his Zero Hour mention, Naresh Bansal (BJP) demanded censorship on OTT platforms to protect social and cultural values.

Iranna Kadadi (BJP) demanded an increase in financial assistance from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 2 lakh given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin).

Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavde (BJP) spoke on the need to address the challenges faced by small and micro enterprises in Goa due to an "inefficient" banking system. PTI

