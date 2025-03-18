DMK members walk out of Lok Sabha over delimitation

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) DMK members on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha claiming they were not allowed to raise the issue of delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the Lower House.

As soon as the House met, DMK members were on their feet trying to raise the issue of delimitation during Question Hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he would allow them to speak after the Question Hour.

"The issue does not arise now. There has been no census," Birla said, as the DMK members persisted with their demand.

The DMK MPs then walked out of the Lok Sabha.

"We were not given time to raise the issue (of delimitation). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called the state leaders affected by delimitation. The government has not responded to the concerns raised by Tamil Nadu. We are not being allowed to raise this issue. We want clarity from the government on this issue,” DMK leader K Kanimozhi told reporters on the Parliament premises. PTI

