IMAGE: Here is Centre's Bharat invite to President

The coinage of President Murmu's title lent credence to speculation that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday (September 5) posted an invitation to a G20 dinner on X, extended by President Droupadi Murmu, identifying her as the 'President of Bharat'.
The invitation, which was also widely shared on social media, is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit.
Sharing a picture of his invite, Pradhan used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata".
Besides the first line of the national anthem, the post in Hindi also used the words "Jai Ho".
