IMAGE: Here is Centre's Bharat invite to President

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday (September 5) posted an invitation to a G20 dinner on X, extended by President Droupadi Murmu, identifying her as the 'President of Bharat'.

The coinage of her title lent credence to speculation that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.



The invitation, which was also widely shared on social media, is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit.

Sharing a picture of his invite, Pradhan used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata".

#WATCH | Delhi: On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "This should have happened earlier. This gives great satisfaction to the mind. 'Bharat' is our introduction. We are proud of… pic.twitter.com/aQ0Pm4JYOk — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Besides the first line of the national anthem, the post in Hindi also used the words "Jai Ho".

