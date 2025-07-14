DGCA orders inspection of Boeing 787, 737 fuel switch systems

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) on Monday (July 14) instructed airlines to conduct a thorough inspection of the fuel switch locking system in their fleet of Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

DGCA said it has come to its notice that several operators, internationally as well as domestically, have initiated inspection of their aircraft fleet as per the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB).

July 21 deadline

"... All airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection... no later than 21st July 2025. Inspection plan and report after accomplishment of inspection shall be submitted to this office under intimation to the concerned Regional Office," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an order.

Fuel control switches regulate the flow of fuel into aircraft engines. Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet are among the domestic carriers operating Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

What AAIB report said

The DGCA order comes days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in its preliminary report on the deadly Air India crash

In its preliminary report on the Boeing 787-8 crash released on Saturday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do the same," the report said.

However, AAIB did not mention any recommended action.

(With Agency inputs)