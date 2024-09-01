Depression crosses Andhra, Odisha coasts; more rains to lash states

The depression over north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which has been causing heavy rainfall over the past two days, moved north-westwards to cross the southern state's coast near Kalingapatnam in the wee hours of Sunday (September 1), the India Meteorological Department has said.

The weather system crossed near Kalingapatnam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am and currently lay centred over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, about 90 km north to northwest of Visakhapatnam and 120 km east of Malkangiri.

Andhra to receive heavy rain

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours," the official said in a release.

Meanwhile, several places in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall, including heavy rainfall in some places.

Parts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada and Nandyala districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, said an official release.

Light showers are predicted at some places in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and other districts, along with some places in the Rayalaseema region.

Alert issued

Alerting people living in low-lying areas, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmandh said the first level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as the Krishna river is in spate following heavy inflows.

He noted that more than 5.5 lakh cusecs of floodwaters were discharged from the barrage and cautioned people to stay away from canals, culverts, manholes, swollen streams and uprooted electric poles.

Heavy rains lash Odisha

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha on Sunday under the impact of the depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Several districts of south Odisha, including Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Rayagada received heavy rainfall, official said.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall in Odisha during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall might continue in the state till September 4, it said.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts during the next 12 hours, it said.

The sea condition will remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)