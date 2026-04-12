Delimitation row: CPI(M) MP John Brittas flags skewed gains for northern states

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday said the expansion of Lok Sabha seats could disproportionately disadvantage southern states, and questioned the timing of the exercise.

He, however, said his party would support the proposed changes to make women's reservation applicable from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Brittas said the proposal to increase seats from 543 to 816 on a pro rata basis would add over 200 seats to northern states but only around 65 to southern ones.

"In politics, absolute numbers matter rather than ratio or percentage," he said, warning that such an imbalance could undermine the "federal balance and diversity." He also termed the special sitting "hurried," noting that it comes at a time when two key states — West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — are in the midst of assembly elections. He added that his party had formally requested the government to defer the session until the electoral process concludes.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a letter to floor leaders, he welcomed the move to implement women's reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, calling it a significant reform.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he said his party had long supported greater representation for women and sought its immediate implementation when the law was introduced in 2023.

While the suggestions were not accepted then, he said the party would support the proposed changes to make it applicable from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi on Sunday wrote to floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the three-day special sittings of Parliament, and said the time has come for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in its true spirit, and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with the quota for women in place.

The Union Cabinet has cleared draft bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ahead of the next general election in 2029. The proposed changes include increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with 273 seats reserved for women.

The legislative package is expected to include a Constitution amendment bill to modify provisions of the Act, alongside amendments to the Delimitation Act to enable redrawing of constituencies in line with the expanded House strength.

Another bill is also likely to extend the implementation of the reservation framework to Union Territories with legislatures, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)