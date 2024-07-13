Delhi Police file FIR over derogatory comment on Army officer’s widow

The Delhi Police have filed a FIR in response to a plea from the National Commission for Women (NCW) after an allegedly lewd comment was made against the widow of an army officer who won a Kirti Chakra for bravery.

On July 5, Smriti Singh received from President Droupadi Murmu the medal awarded posthumously to her late husband, Captain Anshuman Singh.

Objectional comment

On social media, many people posted comments showering respect for the soldier. However, one person posted a lewd comment that sparked outrage among netizens.

The NCW took cognizance of this and demanded police action, leading to the FIR. It said the comment violated the Indian criminal code and the Information Technology Act.

NCW condemns

“NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate police action,” it posted on X. Its chairman Rekha Sharma asked Delhi Police to arrest the accused and send a detailed report within three days.

Smriti Singh and Captain Anshuman Singh were married only in February 2023.

Parents’ grouse

The soldier died after suffering serious burn injuries when he saved four to five colleagues from an army ammunition depot in Kashmir that caught fire on July 19 last year. Before he could move to safety, his clothes caught fire.

After the award ceremony, the parents of the late soldier demanded changes in the army rules saying that Smriti Singh did not live with them and that she had kept the medal with herself.