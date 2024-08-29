Delhi lawyer lodges police complaint against Mamata over ‘provocative’ speech

A Delhi-based lawyer practising at the Supreme Court has reportedly filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over some remarks she made at an event on Wednesday (August 28), alleging they were provocative and aimed at inciting unrest.

Speaking at the foundation day event of the TMC’s student wing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Mamata said, “PM Modi, you are trying to create unrest in Bengal through your people. But remember, if you set fire to Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will not stop either. We’ll rattle your chair.”

Speech inflammatory, says lawyer

Lawyer Vineet Jindal has complained that Mamata’s statement was inflammatory, which can potentially incite regional hatred and enmity, and thus poses a threat to national harmony and public order. He has contended that Mamata’s words as a chief minister carry significant weight, making her remarks particularly dangerous.

“Given the instigating and provocative nature of her statement, which intends to create disharmony and foster hatred and enmity among the masses of India, as she mentioned the name of Delhi in her statement as one of the states, I being a resident of Delhi respectfully request that an FIR be lodged under Sections 152, 192, 196, and 353 of the BNS against Mamata Banerjee. These offences are cognizable and serious in nature,” says the complaint.

BJP condemns speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday blasted Mamata over her remarks, accusing her of spreading unrest and divisive politics across India. “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show us your red eyes. Don’t even try to set India on fire with the politics of your failures. It doesn’t suit you to use divisive language,” the BJP leader posted on X.

Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar termed it an “anti-national statement” and shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to initiate appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and maintain public order. “This isn’t the voice of someone holding a constitutional position. It’s the voice of an anti-national,” Majumdar stated in his letter, asserting that Banerjee “no longer deserves to hold such an important position” and calling for her immediate resignation.

Other BJP leaders have also attacked the TMC chief over her remarks.

What Mamata said

Speaking at the event, Mamata also spoke on the parallels being drawn by many between the protests in Bengal over the rape and murder of a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the students’ protests in Bangladesh that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. “Some people think this (agitation) is similar to the protests in Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh, they speak like us (Bengal). Our culture is also the same. However, Bangladesh is a different country,” Mamata said.

She also remarked that her previous slogan of “badla noy, badal chai” (no revenge, only change) needed to be updated to reflect the changing times and situations. Majumdar condemned her remarks as “unprecedented” and “threatening” in the letter to Shah.