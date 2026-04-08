Delhi HC flags Rana Ayyub's tweets as ‘derogatory’, directs action within 24 hours

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (April 8) took a strong view of certain tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub, describing them as "highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal". The court also asked Ayyub to respond to a petition filed by a lawyer seeking the removal of the posts from social media.

Court flags tweets, FIR already ordered

The observations came from Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav while hearing the plea, which alleges that Ayyub’s tweets insult Hindu deities and "revered historical figures." The bench noted that a magistrate had already directed registration of an FIR in connection with the tweets.

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The High Court directed the Centre, Delhi Police and X to "work in tandem" and "do the needful in 24 hours".

"Let the matter be called day after. Action is necessary in view of the highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal tweets by respondent no. 4 (Ayyub), pursuant to which FIR has also been directed against respondent no. 4 by a court of competent jurisdiction," the court ordered.

Notice issued; police made party

Stating that the "matter requires consideration", the court issued notice to the Centre, Ayyub and X, and made Delhi Police a party to the case.

The petitioner, Amita Sachdeva, said she follows Sanatan Dharm and had approached a magisterial court earlier, which directed registration of an FIR, observing that the tweets prima facie disclosed cognisable offences under the IPC.

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Her plea stated that she had also approached X’s grievance officer and the Grievance Appellate Committee, but no relief was granted as the matter was sub-judice. She argued that the continued availability of the tweets violated her fundamental rights under Articles 21 and 25.

"That upon reading the contents of the tweets, the Petitioner, being a follower of Sanatan Dharma, was deeply hurt and aggrieved as the posts prima facie contain insults against Hindu Deities, revered historical figures, and are capable of promoting communal disharmony," Sachdeva has said as quoted by the Bar and Bench.

Earlier court order cites IPC sections

In January 2025, a magisterial court directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against Ayyub over posts from 2016–17 alleging insults to Hindu deities, anti-India sentiment and incitement of disharmony.

In its January 25, 2025 order, the court said, "From the facts of the case, prima facie cognisable offences are made out under sections 153 A (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC."

(With agency inputs)