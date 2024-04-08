Delhi excise scam: Court denies bail to BRS leader Kavitha

A court in New Delhi on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, saying the time was not right.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea after Kavitha approached the court, saying her 16-year-old son had exams and he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail request, claiming Kavitha had destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses.

ED's allegations

The agency alleges that Kavitha is a key member of the "South Group" which is been accused of paying the ruling Aan Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. The AAP has denied the charge.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested on March 15. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody on January 2.