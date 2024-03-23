Delhi excise policy case: ED custody of BRS leader Kavitha extended till March 26

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A court here on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, till March 26.

The federal probe agency has sought a five-day extension of her custody.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

After producing her in court, the ED said that she was confronted with the statements of four people and a forensic report of the data extracted from her phone. The probe agency also told the court that raids were being conducted at the house of her nephew in Hyderabad.

BRS leader's counsel filed a bail plea in court.

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on March 15. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)