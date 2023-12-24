Delhi: Directorate of Vigilance urges health dept to recall drugs that fail quality tests

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Directorate of Vigilance of the Delhi government has written to the health department to withdraw the drugs that failed quality standard tests, a day after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Saxena had recommended the probe into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests" and have the "potential of endangering lives" in Delhi government hospitals.

The drugs that were found to be of "sub-standard quality" included critical life-saving antibiotics used for the treatment of lung and urinary tract infections Cephalexin, according to officials They also included a steroid for curing life-threatening inflammation in lungs, joints and swelling in the body Dexamethasone, anti-epilepsy and anti-anxiety psychiatric drug Levetiracetam and anti-hypertension drug Amlodepin, they said.

The Directorate of Vigilance has also asked the health secretary to ensure that no payments are made to firms for such drugs.

"Now, in this context, you are requested to ensure that all such drugs which have failed the prescribed norms should be immediately quantified and seized as per the due process of law on war footing," read the official communication dated December 24.

The letter also directed the health secretary to ensure that all the "failed drugs may be immediately identified and should be removed from the stock of all the hospitals where such drugs have been supplied so as to ensure that the general public is not administered with such 'Not of Standard Quality Drugs'".

The letter also demanded clarity as to when these drugs are being procured and supplied.

"It is also requested to clarify as to how much payment is made till now to these companies and manufacturers and how much payment is pending.

"Besides this, you are requested to take possession of all the documents related to the procurement of drugs inter-alia including tender documents and files relating to the same immediately and provide the original copy of the same to the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD on or before 26.12.2023.

"You are also requested to provide terms and conditions of the appointment of dealers/distributors for the execution of supply in respect of above failed drugs," it said It directed for an action-taken report to be submitted in the next 48 hours.

According to the Vigilance Department report that was submitted to the Lt Governor, out of 43 samples that were sent to government labs, three samples failed the test and 12 reports were pending. Further, out of another 43 samples sent to private labs, five samples failed.

Drugs such as Amlodipine, Levetiracetam and Pantoprazole failed in both government as well as private labs. Cephalexin and Dexamethasone failed in private labs.

Reports of 11 samples are pending with the government lab of Chandigarh.

The test reports concluded that those drugs which have failed the test are "not of standard quality", the officials said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)