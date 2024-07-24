Delhi court summons YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in BJP leader’s defamation case

A court in Delhi has issued summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader in which he accuses the social media influencer of using abusive language against him.

The complainant, Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a BJP leader from Mumbai, has alleged that Rathee called him a “violent and abusive” troll in a video uploaded on July 7.

District judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket court in Delhi has asked Rathee to appear before the court on July 19.

Rathee also got notice on Nakhua's plea for interim relief. The matter has been posted for hearing on August 6.

Nakhua’s allegations

Nakhua alleged that Rathee “made bold and unsubstantiated claims” in the video and referred to him as being part of “violent and abusive trolls”.

He said the allegations were without any “rhyme or reason” and have the tendency to hurt his reputation.

He said, the “baseless accusations and malicious connections … not only to cast doubt on the plaintiff's character but also to tarnish his hard-earned standing in society.”

Rathee, also a vlogger, is known for YouTube videos on social, political and environmental issues. He has about 28.7 million subscribers across all channels and 4.86 billion total video views.