Delhi court sets aside govt order on journalists over Adani Enterprises

A Delhi court on Thursday (September 18) has set aside the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s order restraining journalists from publishing “defamatory” stories against Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises.

The Bar and Bench reported that the order with regard to Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskant Das and Ayush Joshi has been set aside.

The report further stated that the order is still applicable to Paranjoy Guha Thakurta as the order on his appeal has been reserved by another court.

(The story will be updated soon)