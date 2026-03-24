Delhi court awards life term to Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in UAPA case

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment following her conviction in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh announced the verdict on Andrabi after concluding the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The court also sentenced two associates of Andrabi -- Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen -- who were also convicted for 30 years in prison in the same case.

Earlier on January 14, Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were convicted under the offences of UAPA Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of a terrorist gang or terrorist organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation).

The court also convicted the three under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences against the State).

Following her conviction, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought life imprisonment for Andrabi, saying she had waged war against India and a stern message was required to be sent that conspiring against the State would invite the harshest penalty. PTI

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