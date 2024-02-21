Delhi Chalo: As farmers brace for march, capital turns fortress; tear gas used again

The Delhi Police beefed up security in the national capital as the protesting farmers geared up to continue their “Delhi Chalo” agitation from 11 am on Wednesday (February 21). Around 11 am, Haryana Police personnel fired tear gas shells after some young farmers started heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana. The farmers ran for cover. March to be peaceful: Farmer leader Earlier in the morning, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the farmers will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner. “Our intention is not to disturb peace,” Dallewal said ahead of the farmers’ plan to march towards the national capital. Accusing the BJP-led Centre of indulging in “delaying tactics” over the farmers’ demands, Dallewal asked the government to take a decision in their favour. He also condemned the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana to prevent them from heading towards Delhi.

#WATCH | Shambhu Border: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "Our intention is not to create any chaos... We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us...… pic.twitter.com/0SF8bNC5zX — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

“It is our request that we want to go to Delhi in a peaceful manner. The government should itself remove the barricades and give us the permission to march towards Delhi and make arrangements for our sitting in Delhi,” Dallewal told reporters at the Shambhu border point. He added that they will start the march at 11 am. He criticised the government for not making a statement on enacting a law on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Traffic hit as security tightened Delhi Police personnel have been directed to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. Traffic was hit on Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Bahadurgarh, and several other roads on Wednesday after heavy deployment was made to ensure law and order. The two border points of Delhi and Haryana — Tikri and Singhu — remain sealed with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and police personnel. An official said if required, the Ghazipur border may also be shut on Wednesday. Prepared to stop farmers: Cops

Security personnel stand ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi, on Feb 21 | PTI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was sufficient deployment of the force, besides paramilitary personnel, at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

Another officer said the Delhi Police was prepared to stop the farmers at the Delhi borders. Security personnel have been directed to not allow even a single protester or vehicle to enter Delhi, he said, adding that mock security drills were conducted. The Delhi Police has already stocked up 30,000 tear gas shells. The officer said that checking vehicles on various roads leading to the central part of Delhi may lead to traffic congestion on Wednesday. Centre’s message to Punjab The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles, and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab government for it, sources said on February 20. In a communication to the Punjab government, the Union Home Ministry said the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern over the last few days and asked it to take stringent action against lawbreakers. The home ministry said many miscreants in the guise of farmers were pelting security forces with stones and mobilising heavy machinery along the Shambhu on Punjab’s border with Haryana.

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, on Feb 20 | PTI

Haryana DGP’s letter Haryana Police has also urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades. These could pose a threat to the security forces deployed at the border, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor said in an urgent communication to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav. Later, in a communication to senior police officers, the Punjab DGP said that no excavators and other heavy earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach Khanauri and Shambu border points, as inputs indicate that the protesters plan to break barricades and enter Haryana.

For owners and operators of Poclains,JCBs:Pls do not provide your equipments to the protestors and withdraw them from the protest site if already done, as they may be used to cause harm to security forces. It is a non bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable. — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) February 21, 2024