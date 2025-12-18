Delhi air quality worsens, 'very poor' conditions likely to persist

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A blanket of haze enveloped Delhi on Thursday, reducing visibility across the city as air pollution worsened, with the 24-hour average AQI in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 373, up from 334 a day earlier, according to official data.

Out of 40 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 15 recorded 'severe' air quality. Anand Vihar registered the highest reading at 441, in the 'severe-plus' category, while 24 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app.

In the morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 358, according to the CPCB.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.

Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management showed that transport remained the single largest contributor to Delhi's pollution, accounting for 18.3 per cent of it.

Industries in Delhi and its peripheral areas contributed 9.2 per cent, followed by residential sources at 4.5 per cent and construction activities at 2.5 per cent.

Waste burning accounted for 1.6 per cent, road dust 1.3 per cent, other sectors 1.2 per cent, and power generation in Delhi contributed about 1.2 per cent.

Neighbouring NCR districts also added significantly to the pollution load, with Jhajjar contributing 12.3 per cent, Sonipat 8.8 per cent, Rohtak 4.8 per cent, Jind 3.1 per cent, Bhiwani 1.4 per cent and Gurugram 1.1 per cent.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category on Friday and Saturday, and may deteriorate further to 'severe' on Sunday. PTI

