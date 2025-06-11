Defence sector has undergone 'historic transformation' under Modi govt: Rajnath

During the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bold and visionary" leadership, India's defence sector has undergone "historic transformation" from a largely import-driven model to becoming a "trusted global exporter", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday (June 10).

Also read: Operation Sindoor: PM meets multi-party delegation, says 'country is proud'

In a post on X, he also underlined that the celebration of these years honours India's stride towards "strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership".

India's defence exports

Sharing some data on defence exports, Singh underlined the government's thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

Also read: Modi 3.0 sees mixed bag with southern NDA allies; next year is critical

India's defence exports have risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, the Union minister said.

He also highlighted India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter LCH Prachand and the country's missile capabilities.

"In the last 11 years, under the bold and visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a trusted global exporter," Singh said.

'Historic transformation'

"Powered by Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India, this journey has led to record-high defence exports to 100+ countries, indigenous milestones like LCH Prachand, Tejas fighter jets, BrahMos missile production and the rise of defence corridors attracting massive investments," he said.

As "we celebrate #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, we honour India's stride towards strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership", he said.

In another post, Singh shared a video titled 'Self-reliant defence: Strengthening Tomorrow's Bharat' depicting India's counter-terrorism stance, including Operation Sindoor, various military exercises, patrolling by troops, drop in insurgency cases in the northeast, and 'Nari Shakti' in the armed forces.

"In the #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, India's defence sector has undergone a historic transformation under PM Modi's inspiring leadership which has resulted into stronger borders, modern armed forces, indigenous weapons, record defence exports and global trust. A proud stride towards self-reliance," Singh said.