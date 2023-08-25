Defence ministry inks Rs 19,000 crore deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships

In order to replenish warships at sea, the Ministry of Defence on Friday (August 25) sealed a Rs 19,000 crore deal with Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) for acquisition of five fleet support ships for the Indian Navy.

The ships of 44,000 tons category will be the first of their kind to be built in India by an Indian shipyard, officials said.

The ministry said the project would be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as the ships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam.

“The Ministry of Defence on August 25 signed a contract with HSL, Visakhapatnam for acquisition of five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore,” the ministry said in a statement released in Delhi.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had in a meeting on August 16 approved the acquisition of the ships.

The fleet support ships will be deployed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour.

"These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy," the ministry said.

The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and human assistance and disaster relief operations.

"This project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh man days over a period of eight years," the ministry added.