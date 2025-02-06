Deepika, Mary Kom, Sadhguru to join 8th edition of PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The eighth edition of the prime minister's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is set to be held in a different format with renowned personalities like actor Deepika Padukone, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru joining the event, sources said on Thursday.

The event, scheduled on February 10, will feature eight episodes where these experts will talk to students and be part of their journey from becoming exam "worriers" to "warriors", they said.

Other famous personalities who have been roped in are paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Sonali Sabharwal, health influencer Food Pharmer, actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guru ji and Radhika Gupta.

PPC is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)