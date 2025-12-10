Deepavali added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

After Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja, and Garba dance, India’s Deepavali – the festival of lights – was on Wednesday (December 10) inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was announced during a key UNESCO meeting held at Delhi's Red Fort, which is hosting the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) from December 8 to 13. This is the first time India has hosted this session.

15 Indian celebrations on list

Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as UNESCO announced that the Deepavali festival has been added to the coveted list.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the ICH, and these include the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila – the traditional performance of the epic 'Ramayana'.

(With agency inputs)