'Deep desire to work together for each other's interests': Jaishankar on India-Maldives ties

India's partnership with Maldives is based on its deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he emphasised that the relationship with Male was one of the cornerstones of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

Jaishankar arrived in Male on Friday evening for a three-day official visit to reset the bilateral relationship with the Maldives, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office last year.

Jaishankar's trip to the Maldives comes weeks after President Muizzu's visit to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Addressing a press conference with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer after their talks, Jaishankar said, "India's partnership with the Maldives is based on our deep desire to work together for each other's welfare and interests. It is a partnership that has enabled us to always swiftly and effectively respond to challenges as witnessed in the past."

"Maldives is one of the cornerstones of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it is also one of our Vision SAGAR, as well as of our commitment to the Global South. To put it succinctly in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for India, neighbourhood is a priority and, in the neighbourhood, Maldives is a priority," he said.



"We also share the closest of bonds of history and kinship," Jaishankar said.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Maldives since the government of President Muizzu assumed office last year.

This visit is an opportunity to take stock of what both countries have achieved together as well as to chart out an aspirational blueprint for the coming years, Jaishankar said.

He will also meet the Defence Minister on Saturday to take stock of the defence and security engagement. "As neighbours, we face common challenges and have a shared interest in maintaining peace and security in the region. After all, we both have very big EEZs. Our defence and security cooperation is aimed at confronting many common challenges," he said.

Jaishankar will also call on President Muizzu on Saturday.



(With agency inputs)